Jammu and Kashmir extends 'corona curfew' in 4 districts of J&K till May 10, check details

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended the 'corona curfew' till May 10 in five districts of J&K including Srinagar and Jammu.

In a tweet, the government said "In view of the trend in COVID positive cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, the Corona Curfew in the 4 districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu which is there till 7 am on Thursday, 6 May 2021, will stand extended till 6 am on Monday, 10 May 2021."

In addition, the Samba district will also be under corona curfew from 7 pm on Wednesday 5 May 2021 till 7 am on Monday, 10 May 2021

The government on Saturday announced the extension of the lockdown in four districts Jammu and three others in the valley till Thursday morning. Later most of the remaining districts in the Valley also extended the lockdown till Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir have recorded the highest positive case in the last 24 hours since the pandemic broke. A statement of government reads, "Covid update: In Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, 4650 new positive cases have been reported since our last update yesterday, 1463 from Jammu Division and 3187 from Kashmir Division. Moreover, 1878 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 631 from Jammu Division and 1247 from Kashmir Division. Also, 37 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 25 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir Division. J&K has 37,302 active positive cases to date while 1,52,109 have recovered. The UT has recorded 2458 deaths to date.