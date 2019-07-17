Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Sopore

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The area has been cordoned off. "Brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. The area under cordon. Details shall follow," said police.The exchange of fire began after security forces launched cordon and search operation at Gund Brath area of Sopore after inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.Further details are awaited.