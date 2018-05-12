Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama, 1 CRFP personnel injured

The encounter between security forces and terrorists in underway in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. According to ANI, one CRPF personnel has got injured in the gun-battle on Saturday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 08:25 AM IST

The encounter between security forces and terrorists in underway in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. According to ANI, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has got injured in the gun-battle on Saturday.

A jawan suffered a bullet injury in an ongoing encounter that broke out between the terrorists and the security forces in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Saturday, according to official sources.

The gunfight broke out when the security forces were carrying out cordon and search operations in the area. Reportedly, the security forces have managed to trap two to three terrorists in the area.

A couple of days back, security forces gunned down five Hizbul Mujahideen militants at a village in Shopian. This triggered massive protests across south Kashmir. Five civilians got killed when civilians clashed with police, army, and paramilitary forces.


Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti advocated the need to implement a unilateral ceasefire.
The Centre should consider a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir starting from Ramzan in mid-May till the completion of the Amarnath yatra in August, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said here on Wednesday.

She made the remarks after chairing a four-hour all-party meeting, which was convened to discuss the present situation in the Kashmir Valley, especially after a tourist from Chennai, died due to stone pelting on May 7

Mufti appealed to all shades of opinion in joining in the mission to get the state out of violence and bloodshed

(With agency inputs)

 

 

 

 

