INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Udhampur, operation underway

Security forces killed two unknown terrorists in a fierce gunfight in Udhampur's Majalta area, and the operation is ongoing with personnel keeping the area sealed and conducting thorough searches.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

In a significant breakthrough, security forces neutralised two dreaded Pakistani terrorists who were hiding in a cave in Basantgarh, Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, which was carried out by joint teams of the Army, police, and CRPF, resulted in the recovery of one M4 Carbine and one AK-47 rifle from the slain militants.

The security forces had been tracking the terrorists since Tuesday, following an intense gunfight in the Jaffer forest area of Ramnagar. The terrorists, identified as Jabbar and Mavi, had taken refuge inside the cave after one of them was injured during the initial encounter. The security forces had been working to clear the area and ensure no further threats remained, with drones being used for surveillance.

Intense exchange of fire

A fresh exchange of fire and explosions occurred on Tuesday evening when the militants attempted to flee under the cover of darkness, prompting reinforcements, including paratroopers and dog squads, to tighten the cordon. The security forces deployed drone surveillance to pinpoint the exact location of the two militants. Once their position was confirmed, security personnel used a rocket launcher to eliminate the threat.

After receiving information about the location of the terrorists, security forces surrounded the entire area to block all escape routes. The terrorists were found hiding inside a cave, which led to a prompt and intense exchange of fire. The forces worked to clear the cave and ensure no further threats remained, with the operation being carried out with precision and caution.

Recovery of arms and ammunition

The security forces recovered one M4 Carbine and one AK-47 rifle from the slain militants, indicating the significance of the operation. The recovery of arms and ammunition is a major blow to the terrorist network, and the security forces are working to ensure that the area is cleared of any further threats.

