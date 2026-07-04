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Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter erupts between security forces, terrorists in Shopian

The operation began earlier in the day based on specific inputs about suspicious movement. As the searches continued, terrorists fired at security personnel, leading to the gunfight.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter erupts between security forces, terrorists in Shopian
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Officials said an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday during an anti-terror operation.

Security forces launched a large cordon and search operation in the area after receiving intelligence about suspected terrorists. Multiple locations including Chanapora, Saidpora, Saidapora Bala, Amshipora and nearby areas were sealed off and put under intensive search.

The operation began earlier in the day based on specific inputs about suspicious movement. As the searches continued, terrorists fired at security personnel, leading to the gunfight.

Security heightened

More security personnel have been sent to the location and the operation is still ongoing. Officials have not shared how many terrorists are believed to be trapped, nor have they reported any casualties.

Meanwhile, the third group of Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Saturday. Officials said 4,812 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp to join the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The group included 966 women, 244 sadhus and 157 sadhvis. They left between 3:00 am and 3:30 am in two convoys with 126 vehicles under heavy security.

Out of the total, 2,771 pilgrims — including 542 women and six children — are headed to the Pahalgam base camp. The rest, including 424 women and five children, chose the shorter Baltal route.

Amarnath Yatra begins

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra kicked off on Friday via the two traditional routes — Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. On day one, over 12,000 devotees paid prayers at the holy cave shrine located at 3,880 meters.

Including the most recent convoy, 13,499 pilgrims have set out from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu since Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch on July 2.

The pilgrimage started on July 3 and will run till August 28. Devotees can choose either the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag or the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal.

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