Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag’s Cheki Dudoo

In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, militants and security personnel clashed on Sunday in the Cheki Dudoo region of Bijbehara.



The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army are working together to carry out the operation at this time.



"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on job. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited.