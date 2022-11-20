Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag’s Cheki Dudoo

The clash began at Cheki Dudoo, Bijbehara, Anantnag. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are conducting the joint operation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:51 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag’s Cheki Dudoo
Representational Image

In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, militants and security personnel clashed on Sunday in the Cheki Dudoo region of Bijbehara.  
 
The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army are working together to carry out the operation at this time.
 
"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on job. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Also, READ: Pro-Khalistan terrorist Harwinder Rind, accused in Punjab RPG attack, dies in Pakistan

Further details awaited.

