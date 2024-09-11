Twitter
India

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at Kathua-Basantgarh border

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at Kathua-Basantgarh border
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched in Kathua and contact has been established at the Kathua-Basantgarh border with terrorists, as per Public Relations Officer Defence Jammu.

The operation is under progress and details being ascertained, the PRO Defence said.

Earlier today, BSF said that one of its personnel sustained injuries following an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir near the International Border early Wednesday.

The BSF said in a statement that the unprovoked firing from across the border occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday and it was befittingly responded by its troops.

"One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing from the Pakistan side. Troops are on high alert," stated the BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan border.

The India-Pakistan border stretches approximately 3,323 kilometres, dividing the two countries including various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges.

The India-Pakistan border, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, has been a flashpoint for frequent skirmishes and ceasefire violations. Tensions have fluctuated over the years, with sporadic cross-border firing incidents often escalating into major security concerns. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

