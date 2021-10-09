Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter beaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar

An encounter broke down between terrorists and security forces at Methan in Srinagar on Saturday morning (October 9), officials said.

"Encounter has started at Methan area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Also read 2 teachers killed as terrorists open fire in government school in Srinagar

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Second #Encounter has started at Methan area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police`s official Twitter handle.

Also read Killing innocent Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir - How Pakistan is trying to revive the dying terrorism

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police eliminated a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter.

(With agency inputs)