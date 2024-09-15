Twitter
J-K Elections 2024: Who is Mushtaq Bukhari and why BJP compared him to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela?

Mushtaq Bukhari joined the BJP in 2022 after leaving the National Conference

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

J-K Elections 2024: Who is Mushtaq Bukhari and why BJP compared him to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela?
Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader drew attention by comparing its leader, Mushtaq Bukhari, to iconic figures Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh praised Bukhari for his role in supporting the Pahari community, referring to him as a “transformative leader.”

While speaking in Surankote, Chugh highlighted Bukhari’s contributions, saying that he had worked to bring "freedom" to the Pahari community. Chugh, who is overseeing BJP's efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised that Bukhari's impact on the tribal community mirrors the legacies of Gandhi and Mandela.

Mushtaq Bukhari, a 75-year-old politician, joined the BJP in 2022 after leaving the National Conference over disagreements regarding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Pahari people. He had been with the National Conference for nearly 40 years.

Upon joining the BJP, Bukhari expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders for granting ST status to the Pahari community, fulfilling a long-pending demand. 

The central government recently added four communities, including the Pahari ethnic group, to the list of Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pahari community holds significant influence in various constituencies, making Bukhari’s role crucial ahead of the upcoming elections. 

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will take place in three phases, beginning on September 18, with results to be announced on October 4.

