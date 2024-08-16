Twitter
Assembly elections in Haryana to be held on October 1, results to be announced on…

'Vinesh Phogat Might Die': Indian Wrestler's coach reveals shocking details of what happened before Gold medal hour

Jammu and Kashmir election date 2024: Polls to be held in 3 phases on September 18, 25 and October 1

Assembly Election 2024 dates: Election Commission announces schedule for Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana polls; check details

'Amitabh Bachchan takes more...': When Jaya called husband 'biggest baby' in family, Shweta revealed why they fight

Jammu and Kashmir election date 2024: Polls to be held in 3 phases on September 18, 25 and October 1

Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 03:57 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir election date 2024: Polls to be held in 3 phases on September 18, 25 and October 1
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. The polls for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held in three phases. The elections will be conducted from September 18 and results will be declared on October 4.

Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

