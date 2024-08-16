India

Jammu and Kashmir election date 2024: Polls to be held in 3 phases on September 18, 25 and October 1

Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. The polls for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held in three phases. The elections will be conducted from September 18 and results will be declared on October 4. Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

