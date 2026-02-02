Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake with 4.7 magnitude jolts valley

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Baramulla district in Jammu & Kashmir early Monday, with its epicentre near Pattan. Tremors were felt across Srinagar, Sopore, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and parts of PoK.

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district early Monday, officials reported. The tremor occurred at 5:35 am local time, with the Pattan area identified as the epicentre. According to preliminary data from the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the quake was centred approximately five kilometres from Hanjiwera Bala.

Wide Area Feels the Shaking

The tremor was felt across a broad swath of northern Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, Ganderbal, and Pulwama, with some effects extending into parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Residents described the sudden shaking as alarming, with many jolted awake in the early hours. Windows, doors, and household items rattled in numerous neighbourhoods, creating panic among people who were asleep at the time.

Despite the intensity of the tremor, authorities reported that there were no immediate signs of structural damage or casualties. Local officials continue to monitor the situation and assess potential aftereffects in the affected areas.

Community Reaction and Precautionary Measures

The early-morning quake prompted many residents to rush outside their homes, fearing stronger aftershocks. Social media was flooded with messages from local residents sharing their experiences and expressing concern about potential secondary tremors. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and follow basic safety measures, such as staying away from tall structures and avoiding overcrowded areas until seismic activity stabilises.

This earthquake serves as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic events. Jammu and Kashmir, particularly areas near the Himalayas, lies in a seismically active zone, making preparedness and timely alerts critical for minimising damage and ensuring public safety.

Monitoring and Future Alerts

Seismologists continue to analyse data from the earthquake to determine the likelihood of aftershocks in the coming hours and days. The local disaster management teams have been put on alert, and residents are advised to report any unusual ground activity. Authorities are also inspecting key infrastructure, including bridges and public buildings, to ensure they have not sustained unseen damage.

While this early-morning tremor caused anxiety among residents, the lack of damage is a relief. Experts continue to emphasise the importance of awareness and preparedness in regions prone to seismic activity, noting that timely alerts and safety protocols can prevent injuries and save lives during unexpected earthquakes.