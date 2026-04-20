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7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

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Jammu And Kashmir: Dead toll increases to 15 with 20 injured after bus overturn on Ramnagar-Udhampur highway, here's all you need to know

As per the initial information provided by the locals, the driver of the bus lost control and skidded off the road near Kaghote, causing the bus to overturn. Locals said the bus was over speeding which caused the accident.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

Jammu And Kashmir: Dead toll increases to 15 with 20 injured after bus overturn on Ramnagar-Udhampur highway, here's all you need to know
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The death toll of the Udhampur bus accident rose to 15, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, said on Monday. The police official said that the public transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw. The passengers in the auto rickshaw survived.

Those who have sustained injuried are moved to hospitals located nearby for treatment. Authorities reached the location to carry out a rescue operation, and the death count is expected to rise as the rescue operation is still underway.

DIG Sharma told ANI, "We stand with the affected families and will provide them with all possible help. Medical treatment is our top priority right now, ensuring that we provide the best possible treatment to the injured so that their lives can be saved. The driver probably lost control of the vehicle. Therefore, the vehicle came down and collided with an auto. There were passengers in the auto as well. By the grace of God, they survived. A total of around 15 casualties are there. The injured who have been shifted are undergoing treatment."

What exactly happened?

According to initial information shared by locals, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded off the road near Kaghote, which led to the bus overturning. Locals said the bus was over speeding which caused the accident.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Udhampur, Prem Singh Chib, said that 33 people were injured in the accident, apart from the casualties.

Rescue operation underway

Senior officials reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation, and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) took cognisance of the incident and directed authorities to make sure that the injured receive speedy treatment. Teams at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Udhampur were also placed on alert to manage patients being brought in from the highway. Those who were shifted from the accident site are being treated at nearby hospitals while further medical arrangements remain under the watch of the district administration.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh spoke with Udhampur District Commissioner (DC) Minga Sherpa regarding the accident and expressed grief over the incident. Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, said he is in constant touch with local authorities to review the situation.

On X (formerly Twitter), Singh posted, "The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected," and also stated, "All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi expresses condolence

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The news of the deaths of several people due to a passenger bus falling into a deep gorge in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Another road accident recorded in Rajouri a day earlier

The incident occurred a day after a similar accident was reported in the Rajouri district, where a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in a field, leaving at least 18 people injured. Officials said that the accident took place on the Darhal-Rajouri road after the tempo traveller driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police and emergency services reached the spot immediately and a rescue operation was launched. Four of the 18 people were in critical condition and were later taken to the GMC hospital in Rajouri.

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