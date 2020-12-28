J&K: DDC members take oath, first time without mention of state constitution

For the first time since independence, the draft of the District Development Council (DDC) members' oath did not have a mention of the Jammu and Kashmir constitution.

In the oath-taking ceremony, the constitution of the state of Jammu and Kashmir was dropped and the DDC members took oath only by the constitution of India.

It is for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that the candidates who won the elections were sworn in the name of the Constitution of India alone.

The last leg of the historic DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place today (December 28). All the declared 278 members of Jammu and Kashmir took an oath to fulfil their responsibilities, keeping faith in the Constitution of India.

The swearing-in ceremony of DDC members was held in every district of Jammu and Kashmir and in every district, 14 candidates who had won from that district took the oath.

Also read J&K police charge three army officials in Shopian fake encounter case

The main ceremony in Srinagar was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Convention Centre, where 14 members from the DDC in Srinagar were administered the oath.

Engineer Ejaz, the only Bharatiya Janata Party candidate who won from Srinagar, raised the slogan "Jai Hind, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram" after taking his oath.

Also read Kashmir youths hit jackpot by starting logistics company in the Valley

The language of the oath said, "I _______having elected as member in district development council do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the constitution of India as by law established and that I will uphold the sovereignty of India."

After taking the oath, all the candidates said that they will work for the development of their areas with all dedication so that Jammu and Kashmir will move towards prosperity and peace.

"Today is time of great happiness for the country, today for the first time we raised slogans here, Jai Hind, Bharat Mata ki Jai. I congratulate the whole country for this. I am sure that India's tricolour will be hoisted in every house in Kashmir. The DDC election will strengthen democracy here and the mission of Narendra Modi ji that there should be development in Kashmir will be strengthened. We will work for development. So that when India is talked about in Kashmir, it will be of democracy, then our India will be the number one," said Engineer Ejaz.

The rest of the members also said that they will work for the development of their respective areas. They said that the DDCs were made for development.

With the swearing-in of the DDC elections, the process of the Panchayati Raj in Jammu and Kashmir is completed, and now, people hope that the development, which the elected members have promised, will be done on the ground too.