Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...

Good news for bank customers: RBI directs banks to clears cheques within...

Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, casualties feared

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August 16

Gauri Khan reveals why she did not convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan: 'We changed his name to Abhinav but...'

Who is Ravi Ghai? Arjun Tendulkar’s to-be grandfather-in-law who is linked to THIS popular ice cream brand, his net worth is...

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok: Know how rich Sachin Tendulkar's son is, his IPL salary, total net worth and more

Sara Tendulkar’s pics with Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandok go viral, they know each other from...

Bank holiday alert 2025: Check if banks are closed on Independence Day, Janmashtami

Hema Malini reveals her real-life romance with Dharmendra fired up their chemistry in Sholay: 'Sometimes there were problems...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Supreme Court On Stray Dogs: SC Keeps Stray Dogs Case Open, Reserves Decision On Suo Motu Order

Supreme Court On Stray Dogs: SC Keeps Stray Dogs Case Open, Reserves Decision On Suo Motu Order

Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...

Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar

Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Rain Lashes Telangana, IMD Warns Of More Downpour In Other Districts

Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Rain Lashes Telangana, IMD Warns Of More Downpour In Other Districts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet and dance workout

Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet

Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle, from waking up at 4 AM to mindful meals

Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle

Ahead of Param Sundari release, revisit Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 performances

Ahead of Param Sundari release, revisit Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 performances

HomeIndia

INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, casualties feared

A massive cloudburst struck the Chishoti area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, along the route to the Machail Matta Yatra. Authorities say there could be casualties, however, further details are awaited.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 02:07 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, casualties feared

TRENDING NOW

A massive cloudburst struck the Chishoti area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, along the route to the Machail Matta Yatra. Authorities say there could be casualties, however, further details are awaited.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?
Hurricane in Space: What is it and does it pose danger to life on Earth?
Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'
Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations
Why is Melania Trump threatening Hunter Biden with a USD 1 billion lawsuit? Here's what we know
Why is Melania Trump threatening Hunter Biden with a USD 1 billion lawsuit?
EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here
EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check
Coolie first review OUT: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's film is 'power-packed mass entertainer': 'It will capture...'
Coolie first review OUT: Rajinikanth's film is 'power-packed mass entertainer'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet and dance workout
Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet
Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle, from waking up at 4 AM to mindful meals
Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle
Ahead of Param Sundari release, revisit Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 performances
Ahead of Param Sundari release, revisit Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 performances
Kriti Sanon reveals her go-to skincare ritual, says, 'I actually do a particular mask, which is my favourite…'
Kriti Sanon reveals her go-to skincare ritual
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE