Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian shot at by terrorists in Shopian, condition stable

Headlines

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Weather update: Heavy rains to lash in many states; check latest IMD forecast here

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Canada 'very permissive' towards terrorists, extremist: EAM Jaishankar slams Trudeau govt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Weather update: Heavy rains to lash in many states; check latest IMD forecast here

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

These daily habits are destroying your eyes

Highest individual scores in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

HomeIndia

India

Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian shot at by terrorists in Shopian, condition stable

Bala, a Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police. The Police further said that the civilian has got an injury in his leg and his condition is stated to be stable.

Also, READ: Congress needs to evaluate reasons for not repeating government in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

"The terrorist fired upon one civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of Shopian. He got injury in leg and has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

This is the second incident this week. Earlier on Tuesday, a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region.

Bala, a Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. A resident of Samba in the Jammu region, Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Canada 'very permissive' towards terrorists, extremist: EAM Jaishankar slams Trudeau govt

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Weather update: Heavy rains to lash in many states; check latest IMD forecast here

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE