Jammu and Kashmir: CBI searches 37 locations in over finance recruitment scams

File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced Friday that it had searched 37 sites in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of a probe into suspected anomalies in the written exam of Accounts Assistant in Finance (FAA).

The CBI claims that they conducted searches at the homes and businesses of the accused and others, such as touts, members of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Air Force, in the districts of Doda, Reasi, Rajouri, Samba, and Udhampur. Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board was responsible for administering the test in question (JKSSB).

On March 6, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir State Selection Board (JKSSB) held a written examination for the recruitment of Accounts Assistant Finance. On November 28, 2022, the CBI registered a case at the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Government to investigate allegations of irregularities in the written examination (FAA). The outcome was announced on April 21, 2022.

Prior to this, an Inquiry Committee was established by the government of Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the aforementioned examination's alleged malpractices.

"It was alleged in the report of the Committee that a conspiracy was hatched amongst officials of JKSSB; a private company based in Bengaluru; beneficiary candidates and others which caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examinations for the posts of Accounts Assistant Finance Department," the CBI said in a statement.

It was also claimed that a disproportionate number of people from the Jammu, Kathua, and Reasi areas were chosen. According to the report, JKSSB broke the norms when it contracted a private business in Bengaluru to design the exam questions. More research is being done right now.

(With inputs from ANI)