Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue operation underway

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF sub-component Gund at Kullan have launched a joint search and rescue operation.

A bus carrying Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans fell down from the Kullan bridge into the River Sindh in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF sub-component Gund at Kullan have launched a joint search and rescue operation.



SDRF also shared a video of the incident showing rescue personnel attempting to pull out the bus.



More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)