Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...
Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?
Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...
Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue operation underway
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dating Katy Perry? Photos of the two enjoying dinner in Montreal go viral
India issues BIG statement on Israel-Palestine at UN, supports two-state solution, says, 'actionable steps...'
When will tsunami arrive in Hawaii, California, Washington and other areas?
Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Japan in July 2025, what else did she predict?
Prakash Raj appears before ED in connection with betting app case
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who studied with Microsoft's Satya Nadella, now set to become first Indian CEO of THIS US manufacturing giant, his net worth is Rs...
INDIA
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF sub-component Gund at Kullan have launched a joint search and rescue operation.
A bus carrying Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans fell down from the Kullan bridge into the River Sindh in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF sub-component Gund at Kullan have launched a joint search and rescue operation.
SDRF also shared a video of the incident showing rescue personnel attempting to pull out the bus.
More details are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)