Jammu and Kashmir becomes first UT to be integrated with National Single Window System

Jammu and Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to be integrated with the national single window system as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the J&K single-window portal, integrating it with the national single-window system.

While 130 industrial services have been made online on a single-window system, over 160 more services would be integrated this year, the Lt Governor said.

In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor said his administration is linking Jammu and Kashmir into a web of partnerships with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in “our regulatory institutions and system”.

“In the last one year since the launch of the new Industrial development scheme, our policies have evolved to make Jammu and Kashmir more competitive and more lucrative for industries and service enterprises”, Sinha said.

In January last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level.

“After years of poor performance in industrialisation, Jammu- Kashmir is at a new stage in its development trajectory. We are committed to strengthening the industrial ecosystem in a manner that the benefits percolate to all sections of our society in Jammu-Kashmir”, he said.

The Lt Governor said J&K is the first UT to be integrated with the National Single Window System.

“We are ensuring 'Ease of Doing Business' & 'Ease of Living' through minimum regulatory compliance burden”.

“We are also giving focused attention to the growth of dynamic sectors including real estate, horticulture and tourism to create large employment opportunities”, he said.