J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

Jammu and Kashmir will witness the assembly elections after a long time, with voting scheduled to take place in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The political atmosphere is charged as various parties ramp up their preparations. One of the most notable developments is the entry of several former militants, separatist leaders, and their relatives into the electoral fray.

These individuals have formed a new political group named Tahreek-e-Awam and will contest the elections as independent candidates under its banner. This marks a significant shift in Kashmir’s political landscape, as separatists who once boycotted elections are now trying to join the mainstream.

According to a report by the Times of India, among the prominent figures contesting is Ajaz Ahmad Guru, the brother of Afzal Guru, who was executed in 2013 for his involvement in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Additionally, Sarjan Barkati, known as the "Kashmiri Pied Piper" for his role in organising protests after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, is also expected to join the race. Barkati is currently in jail, but his daughter may run in his place.

According to the report, this move is seen as a bid to replicate the success of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid. Despite being imprisoned, Rashid managed to secure over 470,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Members of Tahreek-e-Awam hope to capitalise on a similar wave of sympathy and regional sentiment.