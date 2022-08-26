Search icon
J-K: Another earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Katra

The earthquake occurred at 03.28 AM and depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake with a Richter scale magnitude of 3.4 strikes Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on the night between Thursday and Friday. At 03.28 AM, the earthquake struck. The earthquake occurred 5 km below the surface of the earth.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 03:28:33 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.57, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir" NCS tweeted. Further details are awaited.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that earlier on Wednesday night, within the period of an hour, Katra in Jammu and Kashmir was struck by two earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale. The second earthquake struck on Wednesday at 11:52 p.m.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground."Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 60km E of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:52 pm on August 24th. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale had struck Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier on Wednesday night at 11:04 PM. The earthquake occurred 5 km below the surface of the earth.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

