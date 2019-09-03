Jammu and Kashmir: Another civilian hurt in 2nd stone pelting incident in Kupwara

On August 25, a truck driver identified as Noor Mohammed Dar, got seriously injured in a stone-pelting incident in Bhijbhera area and later succumbed to his injuries.

A civilian was seriously injured by a stone pelter in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the second such incident occuring within a week. On Sunday evening, the civilian was returning home when he was hit by a young stone pelter hiding in an orchard. He was immediately rushed to a city hospital.

According to police, the miscreants mistook the truck as a vehicle of security forces and hence pelted stones. Some stones pierced through the front pane of the truck and hit the driver on his head.

Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhijbhera, from where he was referred to the SKIMS in Soura. However, he was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital there.

Acting swiftly, the police identified the stone pelter and arrested him. A murder case was registered against the culprit.

In a similar incident, a girl was seriously injured in a recent stone-pelting incident in downtown Srinagar following which a probe was initiated.

—Zee Media Newsroom