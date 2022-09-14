Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: 9 death, 27 injured as bus falls into gorge in Poonch

Nine people died and 27 more sustained injuries when a mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Photo: PTI

In the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a minibus crashed into a steep gorge, killing nine passengers and injuring 27, according to officials.

According to reports, the bus, which was carrying around 36 passengers, was travelling from Gali Maidan to Poonch when it was involved in an accident close to the Brari Nallah in Sawjian's border region.

The Army, police, and local residents were working together in a combined rescue effort, according to the officials.

Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed sorrow over the deaths caused by the accident and provided Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the surviving family members.

"Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured," Sinha tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

