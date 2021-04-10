J-K: 6 LeT terrorist associates arrested for March 29 Sopore attack, say police

The Sopore police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba network believed to be behind the attack on Municipal Councilors and Police in North Kashmir's Sopore on March 29. In a statement, the police claimed that they have busted the network involved in the attack on March 29 by apprehending the OGW's and seizure of the bike used in the attack.

A councillor and a policeman died after terrorists attacked a councillors' meeting, chaired by BDC Chairperson Fareeda Khan, in Sopore on March 29.

On March 29, after the killing of two municipal councilors and a cop, multiple CASO's were launched by the Sopore police, along with other security forces, at suspected locations Dangepora, Brath Kalan, Sidiq Colony Sopore, Model Town, Batpora.

Various suspects were questioned and during the interrogation, one suspect OGW namely Ashiq Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora revealed that a terrorist called Mudasir Pandith @ Maaz, along with foreign terrorist Asrar had stayed at his residence from March 25 to 28 and had planned the attack.

Further, during questioning, the name of another suspect namely Junaid Ahmad Shusha of Model Town Sopore came to the fore. He disclosed that he came in contact with Mudasir Pandith @ Maaz in November 2020 at his cousin Umair Ashiq's residence in Model Town Sopore.

Maaz, Ahmad and Abu Sariya stayed for the night on instructions of Sayeed Imran, an OGW of LeT outfit.