Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed within 24 hours in 3 encounters, 100 terrorists killed so far

In a big development, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Parray, involved in the recent killings of two policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, was killed in a police encounter on Sunday. This brings the number of terrorists killed in the Valley in the last 24 hours to five. The encounter took place in the Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted, "LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of police."

The number of terrorists killed in the Valley so far this year has gone up to 100 with the latest encounter of Adil Parray. One terrorist was killed in Kulgam, while the other was killed in Pulwama on Saturday. Two more terrorists were killed in the Pulwama encounter on Sunday morning, taking the number of terrorists killed in the operation to three.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Saturday after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in Drabgam village in south-Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police spokesman said. The terrorists hiding there fired indiscriminately as the security personnel approached the suspected spot. The security personnel then fired in retaliation which led to an encounter.

Three local terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT were killed in the gunbattle. Their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said. The slain terrorists were identified as Junaid Ahmad Sheergojri of Gadoora in Pulwama, Fazil Nazir Bhat of Drabgam in Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Malik of Arabal Nikas in Pulwama.

All three were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and other security forces and civilian atrocities, police said.

(With Agency Inputs)