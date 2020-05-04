Jammu and Kashmir: 3 CRPF personnel martyred, terrorist killed in Kupwara

Two days after five security personnel were killed in Handwara encounter, three CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attackers opened fire on a CPRF naka party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, killing three personnel on the spot, officials said.

One terrorist was also killed in the retaliatory fire and others managed to escape, reports said. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the terrorists, the officials said.

The attack comes two days after the Handwara encounter in which four Army personnel, including two officers, and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan were martyred. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter on May 2.