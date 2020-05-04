Jammu and Kashmir: 3 CRPF personnel martyred in terror attack in Kupwara

Two days after five security personnel were killed in Handwara encounter, three CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attackers opened fire on a CPRF naka party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, killing three personnel on the spot, officials said. A brief shootout ensued as the CRPF personnel opened retaliatory firing, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the terrorists, the officials said.

The attack comes two days after the Handwara encounter in which four Army personnel, including two officers, and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan were martyred. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter on May 2.

PTI reported that a teenaged civilian, reportedly of unsound mental condition, was also killed in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists.

The boy, identified as Mohammad Hazim Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident.