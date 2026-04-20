Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

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INDIA
A major accident occured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday in which 21 people were killed while 29 others were injured.
A major accident occured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday in which 21 people were killed while 29 others were injured. The bus driver lost control on a blind curve and went down the hill.
The incident occurred around 10am near Kanort village in the Ramnagar area when the bus driver was driving through a blind curve and it then suddenly swerved off the hillside, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the Udhampur bus accident, and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh which will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each victim. Modi also announced that the injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000. "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.
According to the police, the injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Udhampur, and a rescue operation is underway.
"A bus accident has been reported on the Ramnagar-Udhampur route. Senior officers, including DIG U-R Range, SSP Udhampur & other officers are present at the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated, and necessary assistance is being provided," Udhampur Police said in a statement on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to provide assistance.
"The tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected."