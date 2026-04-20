FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete

The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes Sitar For Mental Health Tour with Dhurandhar medley, takes this big step to ensure healthy AQI in Delhi - Watch viral videos

'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive or dead? Iranian official breaks silence

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'

Canada Cricket in Turmoil: Was Dilpreet Bajwa appointed captain after alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction

Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete

Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeIndia

INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

A major accident occured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday in which 21 people were killed while 29 others were injured.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Jammu and Kashmir 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A major accident occured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday in which 21 people were killed while 29 others were injured. The bus driver lost control on a blind curve and went down the hill. 

The incident occurred around 10am near Kanort village in the Ramnagar area when the bus driver was driving through a blind curve and it then suddenly swerved off the hillside, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. 

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the Udhampur bus accident, and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh which will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each victim. Modi also announced that the injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000. "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

According to the police, the injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Udhampur, and a rescue operation is underway.

Authorities take stock of situation

"A bus accident has been reported on the Ramnagar-Udhampur route. Senior officers, including DIG U-R Range, SSP Udhampur & other officers are present at the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated, and necessary assistance is being provided," Udhampur Police said in a statement on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to provide assistance.

"The tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected."

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show
Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction
Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete
Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every
The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian
The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's M
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes Sitar For Mental Health Tour with Dhurandhar medley, takes this big step to ensure healthy AQI in Delhi - Watch viral videos
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes India tour with Dhurandhar medley in Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement