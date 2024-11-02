The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

"Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF in gen area Halkan Gali, Anantnag. On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

This came hours after a similar encounter broke out in Srinagar's Khanyar area. Earlier in the morning, an encounter broke out in Srinagar's Khaynar area during a cordon and search operation by a joint team of police and security forces.

Search Operations also continue in the Panar area of Bandipora. On November 1 late evening suspicious movement was spotted in the general area of Panar in Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle.

In another incident on Friday, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. After the incident security forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. The whole area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers," Official sources said.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

