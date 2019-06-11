Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed by security forces during encounter in Shopian

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an exchange of fire that broke out in Awneera area of Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 08:32 AM IST

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces."Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said.The spokesman said the identity and the group affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained. 

