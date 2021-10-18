Jammu and Kashmir: 2 migrant workers killed by terrorists in Kulgam

In a shootout that took place in the Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday (October 17), three non-Kashmiri citizens were killed by terrorists who were residents of Bihar as per the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Terrorists open fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district. "Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar," said the CID sources.

As of now, the Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces have cordoned off the area.

According to the Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, at least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after a spate of targeted civilian killings in the UT is being witnessed.

This is the third attack on non-local workers in less than 24 hours. Before this, a street hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (October 15). The hawker, Arbind Kumar Sah, and another Sagir Ahmad from UP, was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, the police said.

"Terrorists fired at two non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arbind Kumar Sah from Banka in Bihar died in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh is critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been sealed and searches are on," has said the local police.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to Twitter and wrote, "I strongly condemn the brutal killings of Arvind Kumar Shah and Sagir Ahmad by terrorists. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. UT government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."