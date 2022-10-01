Jammu and Kashmir: 2 JeM terrorists killed in encounter wanted to attack Agniveer rally in Baramulla

Encounter (Representational)

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla on Friday wanted to carry out an attack on the Army recruitment rally in the city. The encounter took place in the Yedipora village in the Pattan area of Baramulla after the security forces received a tip-off that they had been hiding in the village. SSB and Army launched a search operation in the area after which the terrorists opened fire, forcing the security forces to launch retaliatory firing.

The two slain terrorists have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama, and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro, Shopian.

They had recently joined terrorism and were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians.

They wanted to attack the rally to derail Army's recruitment and dissuade youths from joining the mainstream.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AKS74U rifle with three magazines, and a pistol with a magazine were recovered from the site of the encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.In

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

With inputs from ANI