Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

File Photo

Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

"#Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered," a police spokesman tweeted.

Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.