Jammu and Kashmir: 13 houses destroyed due to landslide in Ramban

The landslide happened near Duksar Dalwa, in Sangaldan of Gool Tehsil, on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road, in an area of around 1 sq km.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

As many as 13 houses were damaged due to the landslide in the Ramban district, after which the affected families were shifted to safe locations, officials said on Sunday. 

The landslide occurred in around 1 sq km area at Duksar Dalwa, in Sangaldan of Gool Tehsil on the upper side of Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road, the officials said. 

According to the SDM of Gool, all the affected families have been shifted to tents and have also been provided with blankets, and utensils. The Army is also providing them with food. 

The landslide has posed great danger to the 33KV Power line and a major Water pipeline. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Mussarat Islam has requested the Jammu Divisional Commissioner to send a team of geologists from the Department of Geology and Mining to find out the underlying reason and also seek help from the engineers of IRCON and USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line). 

The Ramban DC has also requested the Officer-in-charge, 52-RCC of General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) to make emergency arrangements for creating an alternate road for the Gool Tehsil headquarters. 

