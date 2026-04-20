Jammu And Kashmir: 10 dead, several injured after bus overturn on Ramnagar-Udhampur highway, rescue operation underway

As per the initial information provided by the locals, the driver of the bus lost control and skidded off the road near Kaghote, causing the bus to overturn. Locals said the bus was over speeding which caused the accident.

A passenger bus traveling on the Ramnagar-Udhampur highway overturned near Kaghote in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, and sources said that as many as ten people lost their lives in the incident. Many others sustained injuries and have been moved to hospitals located nearby for treatment.

Authorities reached the location to carry out a rescue operation, and the death count is expected to rise as the rescue operation is still underway.

What exactly happened?

According to initial information shared by locals, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded off the road near Kaghote, which led to the bus overturning. Locals said the bus was over speeding which caused the accident.

Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur .



The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 20, 2026

Rescue operation underway

Senior officials reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation, and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) took cognisance of the incident and directed authorities to make sure that the injured receive speedy treatment. Teams at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Udhampur were also placed on alert to manage patients being brought in from the highway. Those who were shifted from the accident site are being treated at nearby hospitals while further medical arrangements remain under the watch of the district administration.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh spoke with Udhampur District Commissioner (DC) Minga Sherpa regarding the accident and expressed grief over the incident. Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, said he is in constant touch with local authorities to review the situation.

On X (formerly Twitter), Singh posted, "The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected," and also stated, "All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured."

Another road accident recorded in Rajouri a day earlier

The incident occurred a day after a similar accident was reported in the Rajouri district, where a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in a field, leaving at least 18 people injured. Officials said that the accident took place on the Darhal-Rajouri road after the tempo traveller driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police and emergency services reached the spot immediately and a rescue operation was launched. Four of the 18 people were in critical condition and were later taken to the GMC hospital in Rajouri.