Jammu airport to start night flight operations from today; Go Air first to take off

Jammu airport is all set to start night operations of commercial flights from today, July 23, and the first flight destined for Delhi will be operated by Go Air. The 160 seater plane will take off from the airport at 8 pm on Friday.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh confirmed the same on Twitter on Sunday. He wrote, "News that should bring Cheer to all. After our constant persuasion for the last 5 years, it has been decided to operate a late evening Air Flight between JAMMU and DELHI, most likely from Friday, 23rd July. Go Air has agreed for it. Thanks PM Narendra Modi ji, you have always been generous to J&K."

Jammu's Divisional Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer on July 11 had reviewed the preparations of night flights at Jammu airport.

Before this, flights from Jammu airport operated till 4.30 pm and 20 flights were taking off every day.

The night flights, at present, will operate with the existing staff. After Go Air, many other airlines, including Indigo and SpiceJet, have also expressed their desire to start the preparations for operating night flights at Jammu airport.

The airport authorities said that the night landing facility is the runaway approach lighting system that includes a series of light bars with strobe lights, the Greater Kashmir reported. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) has been installed at the runaway system and commissioned at Jammu airport.

With the introduction of night flights, tourism and travel is expected to boost further in the union territory.

Meanwhile, work on the expansion of Jammu airport is also underway at Jammu airport as authorities say that the additional 1300 feet long airstrip work will be completed by August 31.