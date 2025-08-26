Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits
Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...
Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers, details here
Want to study EV technology? THIS top college has launched online PG Diploma course; check fees, how to apply
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha, who's more richer? Difference in net worth between this duo will leave you shocked!
International Dog Day: 8 Bollywood celebs with their adorable furry friends
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 50 Wishes, messages, quotes to celebrate Bappa with loved ones
Jammu: 5 killed, 14 injured as landslide hits Vaishno Devi route amid heavy rain
Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'
INDIA
The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari in Katra as continuous rain has wreaked havoc across many parts of Jammu.
At least five people died and 14 were injured in a landslide that occurred on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill. The incident took place near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the hilltop shrine. Three days of continuous rain has wreaked havoc across many parts of Jammu. The pilgrimage to the famed shrine was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders, and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm, catching people unawares.
There are two routes up to the shrine -- while the yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning, it was going on on the old route till 1.30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it till further orders in view of the torrential rain.
In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at various places across the region, all government and private schools in the Jammu Division to remain closed on August 27, 2025.
The water level of the Tawi River has risen due to heavy rainfall. Moreover, the road near the fourth Tawi bridge has been washed away as waterbodies swell following incessant heavy rainfall.
READ | BIG boost to India's naval power as Indian Navy commissions 2 new warships - INS Udaygiri, Himgiri
A call and mobile internet outage was reported across all service providers in J-K amid heavy rains on Tuesday. Network outages were reported across all service providers in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday due to damage to optical fibres at multiple places amid heavy rainfall, officials said.