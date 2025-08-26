Jammu: 5 killed, 14 injured as landslide hits Vaishno Devi route amid heavy rain

The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari in Katra as continuous rain has wreaked havoc across many parts of Jammu.

At least five people died and 14 were injured in a landslide that occurred on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill. The incident took place near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the hilltop shrine. Three days of continuous rain has wreaked havoc across many parts of Jammu. The pilgrimage to the famed shrine was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders, and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm, catching people unawares.

Two routes to the Vaishno Devi shrine

There are two routes up to the shrine -- while the yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning, it was going on on the old route till 1.30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it till further orders in view of the torrential rain.

Schools closed in Jammu Division

In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at various places across the region, all government and private schools in the Jammu Division to remain closed on August 27, 2025.

Road washed away, Tawi River water level rises

The water level of the Tawi River has risen due to heavy rainfall. Moreover, the road near the fourth Tawi bridge has been washed away as waterbodies swell following incessant heavy rainfall.

Call, mobile internet outage

A call and mobile internet outage was reported across all service providers in J-K amid heavy rains on Tuesday. Network outages were reported across all service providers in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday due to damage to optical fibres at multiple places amid heavy rainfall, officials said.