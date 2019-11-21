Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind not to file review petition against SC's Ayodhya verdict, but won't oppose move by others

Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JuH) on Thursday announced that it will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict but will not protest any such move by others either.

The decision by Maulana Mahmood Madani led group is in contrast with the other faction's November 17 announcement. Arshad Madani-led faction of the JuH had announced its decision to file a review petition challenging the SC's order in in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

In the national executive of JuH on Thursday which was attended by clerics from across the country passed a resolution saying it does not see any benefit in filing a review.

The JuH termed the SC verdict one-sided and unjust but argued that there is no hope of any favour from the court in the future and it could even backfire. It has also called for rejection of 5-acre land ordered by the Supreme Court as there can be no replacement for a mosque.

Earlier on Sunday, Arshad Madani, who heads another faction of the Muslim clerics' body, said, “The apex court accepted most of the arguments and evidence of the Muslim parties, but delivered the judgment against them in favour of Hindu parties.”

"Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100%, we must file a review petition. It is our right," he had said.

Madani had said that the JuH had decided to file the review petition after holding extensive discussions with experts and lawyers regarding the verdict delivered by the apex court on November 9.

The JuH had claimed that the SC ruling was against Muslim parties and it was not the final judgment.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also announced on Sunday that it would file a plea seeking review of apex court judgement, saying it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque.

In a unanimous verdict, the apex court's five-judge bench headed by the then chief justice Ranjan Gogoi had ruled in favour of Hindu parties, paving way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed 2.27 acres of land site in Ayodhya. It had also ordered an alternative 5-acre site for construction of a mosque at a "suitable prominent place in Ayodhya".