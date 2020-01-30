Jamia Shooting: 'Culprit will not be spared,' says Home Minister Amit Shah

Amid roiling controversies over the incident of a gunman shooting at anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Jamia, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government will not tolerate such incidents and said that the culprit behind the firing will not be spared at any cost.

The Home Minister also added that he has spoken to the Commissioner of Delhi Police regarding the incident and instructed the cops to take 'drastic action'.

"Today I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed the police to take drastic action. The central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi from his official Twitter handle.

आज दिल्ली में जो गोली चलाने की घटना हुयी है उसपर मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात की है और उन्हें कठोर से कठोर कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। केंद्र सरकार इस तरह की किसी भी घटना को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी, इसपर गंभीरता से कार्यवाही की जाएगी और दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

A student from the Jamia Milia Islamia university was injured on Thursday after a young man opened fire on the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Jamia area.

The student who got injured from the resultant bullet wound has been identified as 25-year-old Shadaab Farukh. After being shot in the hand, Farukh was taken to the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

However, the person who fired the gun has been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Jewar in Greater Noida. Although the law of the land prevents the individual from being named, it can be said that the man went by the moniker 'Rambhakt Gopal' on Facebook. Now, even though the profile has been deactivated, what remains especially remarkable is that moments before the juvenile pulled the trigger of his pistol in Jamia, reports indicate that he had gone live on Facebook.

A Zee News camera also captured the man firing at anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Jamia.

Zee News camera captures man firing at anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Jamia pic.twitter.com/7bIAxT3AFB — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 30, 2020

Deconstructing the Facebook profile of the said gunman further, several earlier posts have now surfaced, which have generated quite a controversy.

Reports said the person has been apprehended by the police.

Students of Jamia were taking out a march from the university to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

Massive protests have emerged across the country against the CAA and the NRC.

The new citizenship law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.