Jamia shooter's backpack carried inflammatory banners, posters with 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge' slogans

Headlines

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Delhi tomato prices slashed: Here’s how you can get tomatoes for Rs 90 per kg in Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow

Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Siya Director Manish Mundra Reveals Why He Steers Clear of Typical Bollywood Glamour

Why has Indian Air Force grounded its entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets?

Odisha Train Accident: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw prays as train movement at crash site resumes

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

HomeIndia

India

Jamia shooter's backpack carried inflammatory banners, posters with 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge' slogans

The red bag was left behind by the gunman on the side of the road after the attack.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 01:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Police on Friday recovered the backpack of the 17-year-old gunman who had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Jamia on Thursday, finding several banners with inflammatory slogans on them, including one that stated: "Mandir Wahi Banayenge".

So how was the backpack found? According to the cops, the red bag was left behind by the gunman on the side of the road after the attack. A security guard of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university picked it up assuming it to be of some student's and submitted it to the Chief Proctor of the varsity.

Now, when the bag was unpacked, out came several inflammatory slogans along with some books, a wallet and the mark sheet of the gunman, who was later identified and verified as a juvenile. The Chief Proctor of JMI said to Zee Media sources, "Some test papers have also been found, in which the name of the attacker is written. These papers also include the address of the attacker. Apart from this, a purse and some photographs were also found. The bag was found by the guard of Jamia University and it was later handed over to the police."

The banners and posters that were recovered from the backpack contained provocative, inflammatory slogans like one that stated, "Mandir Wahi Banayenge (Gonna make the temple there)."

The young man opened fire on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Jamia area on Thursday.

The person has been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Jewar in Greater Noida. Although the law of the land prevents the individual from being named, it can be said that the man prefixed his name with 'Rambhakt' on Facebook.

On that fateful day, he had gone live on Facebook four times, where it could be seen that he was walking around the venue of the protest dressed in a black jacket. Shortly after, the gunman fired at the anti-CAA-NRC protesters in Jamia while reportedly yelling "Aao tumhein deta hun aazadi (Come, I'll give you freedom). Hindustan Zindabaad. Delhi Police Zindabaad." Before opening fire, he had also allegedly shouted, "I am a Lord Ram devotee." 

A Zee News camera also captured the man firing at anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Jamia.

 

 

A Delhi court sent the minor to 14-day protective custody on Friday.

Students of Jamia were taking out a march from the university to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

Massive protests have emerged across the country against the CAA and the NRC.

The new citizenship law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE