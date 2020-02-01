Jamia shooter's backpack carried inflammatory banners, posters with 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge' slogans

The red bag was left behind by the gunman on the side of the road after the attack.

Delhi Police on Friday recovered the backpack of the 17-year-old gunman who had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Jamia on Thursday, finding several banners with inflammatory slogans on them, including one that stated: "Mandir Wahi Banayenge".

So how was the backpack found? According to the cops, the red bag was left behind by the gunman on the side of the road after the attack. A security guard of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university picked it up assuming it to be of some student's and submitted it to the Chief Proctor of the varsity.

Now, when the bag was unpacked, out came several inflammatory slogans along with some books, a wallet and the mark sheet of the gunman, who was later identified and verified as a juvenile. The Chief Proctor of JMI said to Zee Media sources, "Some test papers have also been found, in which the name of the attacker is written. These papers also include the address of the attacker. Apart from this, a purse and some photographs were also found. The bag was found by the guard of Jamia University and it was later handed over to the police."

The banners and posters that were recovered from the backpack contained provocative, inflammatory slogans like one that stated, "Mandir Wahi Banayenge (Gonna make the temple there)."

The young man opened fire on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Jamia area on Thursday.

The person has been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Jewar in Greater Noida. Although the law of the land prevents the individual from being named, it can be said that the man prefixed his name with 'Rambhakt' on Facebook.

On that fateful day, he had gone live on Facebook four times, where it could be seen that he was walking around the venue of the protest dressed in a black jacket. Shortly after, the gunman fired at the anti-CAA-NRC protesters in Jamia while reportedly yelling "Aao tumhein deta hun aazadi (Come, I'll give you freedom). Hindustan Zindabaad. Delhi Police Zindabaad." Before opening fire, he had also allegedly shouted, "I am a Lord Ram devotee."

A Zee News camera also captured the man firing at anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Jamia.

A Delhi court sent the minor to 14-day protective custody on Friday.

Students of Jamia were taking out a march from the university to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

Massive protests have emerged across the country against the CAA and the NRC.

The new citizenship law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.