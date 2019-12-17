Jamia Protest: Delhi Police lodges FIR against 15 people after identifying them via video footage, Crime Branch to probe

The Delhi Police on Monday filed an FIR against 15 students over their alleged involvement in violent protests in the area around the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday, when students protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act clashed against the police. During the conflict, at least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students were injured.

The police said that they were naming individuals in the FIR, lodged at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations after attempting to identify them via video footage. According to sources, the Crime Branch is to conduct an investigation into the matter. The cases have been lodged under the relevant IPC sections pertaining to rioting, arson, stone-pelting, destruction of government property, and obstruction of government work. Several students had earlier been detained by the police following the conflict on Jamia campus but were later on Monday released from the Kalkaji and NFC Police Stations. Throughout Sunday night, the students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had also conducted a demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, to protest against the alleged brutality of police personnel at the JMI campus on Sunday.

The situation in and around the JMI university remained tense even after the university on Monday decided to postpone exams and declare winter vacations till the first week of next year. Several students have claimed to news agencies that they do not feel safe inside the campus after the 'traumatic' incidents on Monday, when the police entered the varsity campus allegedly without permission and resorted to using force on the students who had, a day earlier, organised a protest march against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Also read Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest at India Gate against police action on Jamia, AMU students

The Citizenship Act aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. Several critics have claimed that the act actively discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the central government.