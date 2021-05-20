Jamia professor dies of COVID-19 days after tweets looking for a hospital bed in Delhi

Combating the grim COVID-19 pandemic situation in the national capital, Jamia Millia Islamia professor Dr Nabila Sadiq died at a hospital in Faridabad on Monday night.

She died 10 days after she had lost her mother, Nuzhat (76) to COVID-19. The PhD scholar from JNU had her father too admitted to the hospital for COVID, who had recovered and discharged and in home quarantine.

Beloved among students, she was known for her honesty and commitment to her work. She was helping her students with their thesis until April 20. After her mother’s demise, she got infected and with a deteriorating health condition, she took it to Twitter to search for an ICU bed for herself while also expressing her disappointment in the national capital’s health care system.

Her Twitter timeline before the last few days of her death, read-

April 23: "Too many deaths of knowns for one day."

April 24: "Too young and known people dying due to lack of oxygen. Every day I wake up to a death news. Too much for the mental state. When will this end."

April 26: "Pray the health improves by tomorrow. Thankfully fever has reduced much. Just this throat."

May 1: "Pray for me and parents please. We sail through"

May 2: "At this rate no one will stay alive in Delhi atleast."

May 4: "Any ICU bed leads? For myself."

May 4: "Got it" One of her students, Waqar, shared the miserable situation after her oxygen levels had dropped to 32 per cent. He said, “Her friends helped us get a bed at Fortis Hospital in Faridabad. However, her oxygen levels dropped to 32 per cent. After a CT scan, the doctor said her lungs were damaged. I received hundreds of calls every day from her colleagues, relatives and friends asking about her health. We didn’t know what to do” said Waqar.

“Every student who was pursuing gender studies wanted to do their PhD under her mentorship. She helped so many people during the pandemic. We would talk to her and tell her that her parents were missing her, hoping she would feel better and recover. But on Saturday night she was put on a ventilator,” said Waqar Nabila’s last rites were performed at Mangolpuri, where her mother was buried ten days earlier. The rituals were performed by her friends and students. She is survived by her father Sadique (80) who was a professor at Aligarh Muslim University and JNU. Talking about losing his family, the father said, "I am a walking corpse," says the former Jamia professor. "When my wife died, I thought I have my daughter. Now all I have are memories”. India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare`s data on Thursday. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.