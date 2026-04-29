Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif's big claim at RSS event, says, ' DNA of all Indians is the DNA of Mahadev'; watch

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif attended a RSS-organised ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event on the university campus in Delhi on Tuesday. The event was held to celebrate 100 years of RSS. However, several students staged protest against it.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif attended a RSS-organised ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event on the university campus in Delhi on Tuesday. While addressing students, Asif highlighted the diversity of India and that people from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds resides peacefully in India, with unity. VC Asif said, “The DNA of all Indians is the DNA of Mahadev." VC Mazhar Asif also worshipped Bharat Mata during the RSS event that took place on Tuesday, April 28.

RSS event on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, students protest

The event was held on Jamia Millia Islamia campus to celebrate 100 years of RSS, and was attended by several dignitaries, including Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif. However, several students staged a protest against the RSS event in the engineering faculty. Delhi Police and CRPF personnel were deployed outside Jamia University following protests, and security was tightened.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the event, stating, "RSS has no place in Jamia!" in a statement. "RSS, which took no role in the freedom movement and even collaborated openly with the British colonisers, is today distributing the card of nationalism only in order to consolidate its power," added AISA in the statement.