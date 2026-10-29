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Jamia Millia Islamia to hold Students' Union elections after 20 years by August 2027

Jamia Millia Islamia to hold Students' Union elections by August 2027 after 20-year gap. Students call off hunger strike, offline classes resume Monday.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

Jamia Millia Islamia to hold Students' Union elections after 20 years by August 2027
Jamia Millia Islamia
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After weeks of deadlock over the restoration of student representation, Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi has agreed to hold Students' Union elections by the last week of August 2027, following sustained protests and hunger strikes on campus.

In an official communication issued on Thursday, the university administration ordered the completion of the drafting, approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union constitution by May 15, 2027. Elections will be conducted within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session, scheduled to begin on July 16, 2027.

The decision paves the way for the revival of the university's Students' Union after nearly two decades. Jamia has not held student union elections since 2006, leaving students without an elected representative body for 20 years.

The administration's assurance follows a prolonged agitation in which students demanded a clear election schedule, a formal commitment to restoring the union and the withdrawal of disciplinary action initiated during the protests.

Hunger strike called off

The protesting students have called off their hunger strike after the Registrar met them and assured them of a definite timeline for the formation of the Students' Union constitution and the conduct of elections.

The administration's latest communication addresses one of the central points of contention between the two sides: the absence of a firm deadline for completing the constitution and holding the polls. Earlier proposals had failed to resolve the dispute, with protesters insisting that the university issue a formal order specifying the election timeline.

The latest decision marks a breakthrough after weeks of demonstrations and uncertainty over the restoration of student representation.

Disciplinary actions to be revoked

As part of the measures outlined in the administration's order, ongoing show-cause notices, disciplinary proceedings, rustication, suspensions and campus ban orders linked to participation in the protest will be revoked.

The move addresses another key demand raised by the protesting students, who had opposed disciplinary measures and restrictions imposed during the agitation.

Offline classes to resume Monday

Meanwhile, offline classes and examinations at Jamia Millia Islamia are set to resume from Monday after academic activities were shifted online amid tensions on campus.

The move is expected to facilitate a return to regular academic activities following the administration's latest communication and the students' decision to end their protest.

With the administration agreeing to a timeline for the Students' Union constitution and elections, attention will now turn to implementing the order and ensuring that the electoral process proceeds within the stipulated period.

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