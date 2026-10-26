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Jamia Millia Islamia protest continues despite election assurance; what are students demanding?

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued an order on students' union elections, but protesters reject it over an unclear timeline and unmet demands. Here's why.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Jamia Millia Islamia protest continues despite election assurance; what are students demanding?
Jamia Millia Islamia protest continues despite election assurance; what are students demanding? (Image source: ANI)
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Jamia Millia Islamia has agreed to hold students’ union elections, following days of protests by students demanding the restoration of the elected body, a student group has claimed.However, the protesting students have rejected the administration’s order, calling it ambiguous and vowing to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed through clear and written commitments.

According to a statement issued by a student organisation, Jamia Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi arrived on the campus at around 4:30 am on Monday to hold talks with the protesting students.

He shared an official order issued by the university administration and urged the students to call off their agitation, claiming that their demands had been met.“The notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed,” the Jammu & Kashmir Student Association organisation said in its statement on Monday.

The university’s order, dated October 26, states that the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union elections will be held 15 days after the approval of the students’ union constitution.The copy of the university’s order has been shared by the student group. ANI reached out to the university press department, but there has been no response till the filing of this report.

The order also revokes suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest and announces the formation of a committee to inquire into the actions of security staff during the agitation.

However, the students have questioned the absence of a definite timeline for the approval of the constitution and the conduct of elections. They have also pointed out that the order does not address their demand for the resignation of the Proctor.“Assurances without concrete decisions and a clear roadmap cannot be treated as fulfilment of our demands,” the statement said, adding that the students would continue their agitation until the administration provides a clear, written commitment addressing their concerns.

The statement further said the protest was aimed at securing democratic rights and meaningful student representation on campus, rather than accepting what the students described as vague assurances.

The university’s order also records the protesting students’ undertaking to issue a public apology through a press conference for allegedly defamatory statements, actions or social media posts made against the administration during the protest.

It directs that the posts be taken down from social media channels with immediate effect and states that compliance will be monitored.“The protest shall be called off immediately on issue of this order,” the university order states.

The protests at Jamia Millia Islamia have centred on the demand for restoration of the students’ union and the conduct of elections, with students seeking an elected representative body to raise campus-related concerns. The agitation has also involved grievances over disciplinary action against students and the conduct of university security personnel.

The latest order addresses some of the students’ concerns by revoking suspensions and show-cause notices and promising an inquiry into the actions of security staff. However, the absence of a specific timeline for approval of the union constitution and the subsequent elections has emerged as a key point of contention.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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