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Jamia Millia Islamia extends online classes till November 24 amid students' union protests

Jamia Millia Islamia extends online classes till Nov 24 amid students' union protests. Odd-sem exams to be held online, offline classes after Jan 13.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 09:50 PM IST

Jamia Millia Islamia extends online classes till November 24 amid students' union protests
Jamia Millia Islamia
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Jamia Millia Islamia has extended online classes till November 24 amid ongoing campus tensions over student union elections, with odd-semester examinations also scheduled to be conducted online. Physical classes are expected to resume only after January 13, subject to a review of the security situation.

According to the revised academic schedule released by the university, winter vacations will be held from December 25 to January 12, with even-semester classes scheduled to begin on January 13. However, the administration said it may continue online teaching beyond that date depending on the prevailing security concerns on campus.

Why are Jamia students protesting?

The unrest at Jamia Millia Islamia began on October 12, when students launched an agitation demanding restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and a clear timeline for elections. The students' union was dissolved in 2006 and elections have not been held since then.

Students allege that the absence of an elected student body has left them without a formal platform to raise campus-related issues.

Hunger strike, security confrontation escalated tensions

The protests intensified after a section of students began an indefinite hunger strike to press for their demands. Tensions escalated further on October 24, when a confrontation between protesters and university security personnel was reported.

Citing student safety, the university administration decided to shift all classes to online mode and suspended physical academic activities on campus.

Following the escalation, the administration announced that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union's constitution. It also agreed to revoke suspension and show-cause notices issued to some students and promised to conduct an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel.

Students continue protest, demand definite deadline

Despite assurances from the administration, protesters have continued their agitation, arguing that a definite deadline for approving the constitution is still missing. Students have also raised concerns over disciplinary action against protesters and other campus-related demands.

The ongoing dispute has disrupted normal campus activities, forcing the university to continue online teaching and move examinations online while the security situation is reviewed. The administration said the situation will be assessed before taking a decision on resuming offline classes.

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