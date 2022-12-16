Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jamia Masjid Srinagar prohibits men and women from sitting together in its lawns

The management of the 14th century mosque directed its security guards to implement the instructions immediately.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Jamia Masjid Srinagar prohibits men and women from sitting together in its lawns
Image for representation

The management of the historic Jamia Masjid has issued a notification banning photography inside the mosque and asking men and women to not sit together in its lawns.

Entry of photography equipment is also prohibited, the Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid said in the notification put up all around the mosque complex.

"Photographers or camera persons are prohibited to take any kind of photos or clicks inside the mosque. Even equipments used to click any kind of photos are totally disallowed and need to be stopped at the gate forthwith," it read.

It also prohibited carrying of eatables into the mosque premises.

"Nobody is allowed to have lunch or any kind of eatables inside the mosque. As such, visitors need to be stopped at the gate itself," the notification read.

The management of the 14th century mosque directed its security guards to implement the instructions immediately.

Women can enter a mosque if there is a designated place for them, separate from men.

READ | ‘No compensation to those who die after drinking..’: Nitish Kumar appeals in SC after Chhapra hooch tragedy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal, celebs who got married this year
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Two civilians killed, one injured as Army sentry opens fire in Rajouri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.