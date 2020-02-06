Jamia asks students to not be part of protest on varsity gate, organisers decide to move agitation site

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday appealed to its students to not be part of an "agitating crowd" protesting against the CAA outside its campus, two days after the Delhi police urged the university administration to remove protesters from the road near its Gate No. 7.

Soon after the varsity administration's appeal, Jamia Coordination Committee, the organisers of the protest, said it has decided to move the protest to another gate and will resume the protest at the current location after the February 8 Delhi assembly election.

"Respecting the model code of conduct that prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100 meters of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to Gate no. 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party," it said.

"It is only for the 7th and 8th of February and the protest shall continue at Gate no. 7, from 9th February onward," the JCC which comprises current and former students of Jamia said.

The Jamia Nagar police had on February 4 written a letter to the university registrar, stating that some students, former students and locals were sitting on Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Road outside the gate and protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Following the request, the varsity issued an appeal to its students to not be a part of an agitating crowd on a public road, and endanger their safety and security.

"The SHO, Jamia Nagar Police Station, vide letter dated 04.02.2020 has highlighted the fact that the site of this Dharna has been targeted by anti-social elements who resorted to firing twice thereby endangering the life of the protesters and in view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the law and order factor is very critical and SHO has requested the protestors to vacate the road to avoid any untoward incident as unverified large crowd is not desirable in the run up of the Election," the later issued by the varsity administration said.

The university said that the request of the police needs to be taken "seriously and its gravity must be understood".

"The university is responsible for the safety and security of its students within the domain of the campus and can protect the students and staff when they, as a group, are independent of the crowd which is not a bonafide part of the university," it said.

"The parents are also being approached and their support in personal capacity is also solicited to guide their wards in adhering to basic precautions to be confined within the premises of the university campus. The proctorial paraphernalia available to university is limited, hence a collective effort is the need of the hour," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, the university had warned its students against holding any protest meeting or agitation inside the university campus.

Warning strict action against any such protestm the varsity administration also directed students to report to it any unauthorised entry of outsiders in campus to avoid "disruption of peace".

Meanwhile, anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh have sought heightened security at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, following recent firing incidents at protest sites in the area.

The protestors alleged that more such incidents might happen on the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.