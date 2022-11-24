Jama Masjid bans entry of girls without families to stop 'improper acts, gets DCW notice

Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid's PRO, said on Thursday that girls and women can enter the premises with their families.

In a move that can stoke a massive controversy, the administration of Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid has banned the entry of women without their families. They have put out placards and boards in the premises saying the entry of girls and women alone isn't allowed. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has said she will send a notice to the 16th-century mosque.

Justifying its decision, the mosque authorities said the move was taken to maintain the respect and sanctity of the place of worship.

A woman from abroad told Zee Media that though she wasn't stopped from entering the mosque but the move was morally wrong.

Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid's PRO, said on Thursday that girls and women can enter the premises with their families. Married couples can also enter the mosque.

He claimed when women come alone, improper acts are carried out and a ban has been imposed to stop that.

"When women come alone, improper acts are done, videos get shot, this ban is to stop all of that. Making it a meeting point is not apt for religious places.

No restrictions are there on families or married couples," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He added that making the place of worship a meeting point wasn't right.

Maliwal said no one has the right to ban the entry of women.

"The decision to stop the entry of women into Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so have women. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this," she tweeted in Hindi.