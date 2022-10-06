Jalpaiguri flash flood: Video shows dozens being washed away; 8 bodies recovered, many missing

Jalpaiguri flash flood.

The authorities in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district have recovered the bodies of eight people, including four women, out of the scores of devotees washed away by a flash flood in the Mal river during idol immersion on Dussehra. Several people are still missing and the district administration has launched a massive search-and-rescue operation. 50 people have been rescued so far. A video of the chilling incident shows scores of devotees being carried away by the strong current as shocked onlookers scream helplessly from the banks of the swelled river.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of the river for the final ritual of this year's Durga Puja ceremony.

Moumita Godara, the district magistrate of Jalpaiguri, said the city administration has admitted 13 people with minor injuries to hospitals.

NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into the rescue operation.

State Backward Class Welfare Minister Bulu Chik Baraik said the death toll is likely to increase.

Baraik said he was present when the incident took place, PTI reported.

"Several people have been swept away. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing," he said.

More details are awaited.