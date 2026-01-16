Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation

​Shrikant defeated his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the BJP, who received 2,477 votes. He is accused of the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh that triggered nationwide outrage. The journalist was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017.

In a major development in the Jalna Municipal Corporation election, Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has registered a victory from ward 13. He contested as an independent candidate, defeating candidates from the BJP and other parties to secure a seat by a winning margin of 2,621 votes.



Who is Shrikant Pangarkar?



Shrikant defeated his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the BJP, who received 2,477 votes. He is accused of the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh that triggered nationwide outrage. The journalist was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017. Pangarkar was later named as an accused in the case and was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.

Not only in Gauri Lankesh's murder case, but Shrikant was also accused in the 2018 Nalasopara arms haul case, where he was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to disrupt the Sunburn music festival with crude bombs and weapons. He served as a municipal councillor in Jalna for the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006.

When he was denied a ticket by Shiv Sena in 2011, he later joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

As per his educational qualification concerned, Shrikant reportedly holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA/MBA) in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. He also pursued an M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after he completed his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur. Before his controversial entry into politics, he had a career spanning over 37 years in senior industrial roles, including serving as the ED & CEO of Brembo Brake India and holding senior positions at Bosch Chassis Systems and Tata Motors.



Jalna Civc polls



The Jalna Municipal Corporation election was held on January 16, 2026, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority by winning 41 of the 65 seats. The election marked a strong performance by the Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP winning 41 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 12 seats, the Indian National Congress 9 seats, AIMIM 2 seats and independents 1 seat. Besides Shrikant Pangarkar, Bhaskar Danve, Sushila Danve and Rekha Ram Yadav emerged victorious in their respective wards. Meanwhile, this was the first-ever municipal corporation election for Jalna, which was previously a municipal council.