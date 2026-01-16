FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy

Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge

Toll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know

BMC Elections 2026: How will Mumbai's verdict reshape Maharashtra politics? Shift from legacy politics to BJP dominance?

Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation

Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for Ranveer Singh's sequel but will return as Rehman Dakait, Aditya Dhar to release trailer in February

RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link for RSSB merit list PDF here

Will Mustafizur Rahman take legal route against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR? Bangladesh official provides major update

Turning Research into Product: A Tech Transfer Insider’s View

Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: Inside the Technology Powering Modern Voice Dictation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy

Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When, where to watch Vivek, Riteish, Aftab's film

Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge

Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captainc

Toll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know

TToll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation

​Shrikant defeated his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the BJP, who received 2,477 votes. He is accused of the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh that triggered nationwide outrage. The journalist was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major development in the Jalna Municipal Corporation election,  Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has registered a victory from ward 13. He contested as an independent candidate, defeating candidates from the BJP and other parties to secure a seat by a winning margin of 2,621 votes.

Who is Shrikant Pangarkar?

Shrikant defeated his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the BJP, who received 2,477 votes. He is accused of the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh that triggered nationwide outrage. The journalist was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017. Pangarkar was later named as an accused in the case and was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.

Not only in Gauri Lankesh's murder case, but Shrikant was also accused in the 2018 Nalasopara arms haul case, where he was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to disrupt the Sunburn music festival with crude bombs and weapons. He served as a municipal councillor in Jalna for the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006.
When he was denied a ticket by Shiv Sena in 2011, he later joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

As per his educational qualification concerned,  Shrikant reportedly holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA/MBA) in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. He also pursued an M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after he completed his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur. Before his controversial entry into politics, he had a career spanning over 37 years in senior industrial roles, including serving as the ED & CEO of Brembo Brake India and holding senior positions at Bosch Chassis Systems and Tata Motors. 

Jalna Civc polls

The Jalna Municipal Corporation election was held on January 16, 2026, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority by winning 41 of the 65 seats. The election marked a strong performance by the Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP winning 41 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 12 seats, the Indian National Congress 9 seats, AIMIM 2 seats and independents 1 seat. Besides Shrikant Pangarkar, Bhaskar Danve, Sushila Danve and Rekha Ram Yadav emerged victorious in their respective wards. Meanwhile, this was the first-ever municipal corporation election for Jalna, which was previously a municipal council. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy
Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When, where to watch Vivek, Riteish, Aftab's film
Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge
Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captainc
BMC Elections 2026: How will Mumbai's verdict reshape Maharashtra politics? Shift from legacy politics to BJP dominance?
BMC Elections 2026: How will Mumbai's verdict reshape Maharashtra politics?
Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation
Who is Shrikant Pangarkar?Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins in Jalna civic polls
Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for Ranveer Singh's sequel but will return as Rehman Dakait, Aditya Dhar to release trailer in February
Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for sequel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement